The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments received a big donation of supplies to keep volunteers and workers safe at mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Gwinnett and Rockdale counties this past week.
Restore Robotics donated nine pallets of hand sanitizer and KN95 masks to the health district on Wednesday. These materials will be used to keep health department workers and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers at the sites safe as they deal with people who are showing up to get vaccinated.
“Restore Robotics is a dedicated member of the community, and we believe that during this time of the pandemic, it is our duty to help where we can,” Restore Robotics CEO Clif Parker said. “We offered these supplies as a support to the great staff of GNR Health as they fight on the frontlines of COVID as well as our fellow community members as we work through these, hopefully, final days of the pandemic.”
The health departments have so far distributed 128,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines between vaccination sites at Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth and Springfield Baptist Church in Rockdale County.
The health district has already begun distributing the hand sanitizers and masks to both of those sites.
“We are very grateful to have partners in our business community that are willing to support our efforts,” Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health District Director, Dr. Audrey Arona, said. “Restore Robotics’ contribution will be put to good use and help us keep our mass vaccination sites safe.”
