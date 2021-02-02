For Charlotte Nash, the Harbins community is home.
She grew up in that part of Gwinnett and later served it, first as a staff member in county government and later as county commission chairwoman.
Her name is now poised to be attached to the Harbins area in an official capacity.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R- filed a Senate resolution on Thursday to name the intersection of State Route 316 and Harbins Road, which is currently being converted to a limited access interchange, in honor of Nash.
"I appreciate Sen. Dixon deciding to file this resolution," Nash said. "Once completed, this interchange will increase safety for the many motorists who travel this corridor every day. This project has been a real team effort between Georgia DOT and the County, and I would be honored to have my name associated with it."
Nash served as chairwoman of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners from 2011 until her final term ended, and she began her retirement, on Dec. 31.
"She's dedicated her entire career in service to Gwinnett and then ended it serving as chairman for a decade," Dixon said. "And, she lives out there off Harbins Road, she's got family property out that way. Several generations of her family have lived out there just off Harbins Road, so we thought that would be the best location."
Nash had served as a member of the county staff from 1977 until 2004, starting in the county's finance department and eventually working her way up to county administrator.
While she served as the county commission's chairwoman, she also served on Atlanta Regional Commission Board of Directors, the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District board and the Atlanta Transit Link Authority (also known as the ATL) board.
She still serves on the ATL board since it was not tied to her being the commission's chairwoman.
She was also the president of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia for a one year term in 2015.
"The Honorable Charlotte Nash has long been recognized by the citizens of this state for the vital role that she has played in leadership and her deep personal commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Georgia," the resolution states.
Although the resolution references the existing intersection, Dixon said he intends for the recognition to carry over to the interchange that will replace the intersection.
