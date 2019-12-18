On the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives voted, largely along party lines, to impeachment President Donald Trump, a group of Republican state senators in Georgia filed a resolution condemning the move.
State Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega pre-filed the resolution Wednesday with Sens. John Wilkinson, R-Toccoa, and Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta. Technically, due to the fact that pre-filed legislation can't be considered until the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes on Jan. 13, the Georgia Senate will likely be debating the resolution in Atlanta while U.S. senators conduct an impeachment trial in Washington D.C.
The impeachment issue has polarized Congress along party lines, a factor which has trickled down to local Republicans and Democrats.
Democrats support impeachment while Republicans oppose it.
“Politics hit a new low in our Nation’s Capitol with the impeachment vote that is expected to be taken tonight,” Gooch said in a statement. “It is sad to see the partisan bickering in our U.S. House of Representatives. Congress should be working together to protect our families and fellow Americans across the United States. Cutting our national debt and deficit spending should be a priority at a time when we are experiencing historic low unemployment numbers and historic highs in the stock market. Protecting our borders and investing in much needed infrastructure should be the issues they are debating, not these baseless allegations against President Trump.”