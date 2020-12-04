The Norcross Police Department is inviting city residents to offer input as part of the department's re-accreditation review later this month.
The Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., more commonly referred to as CALEA, will have an assessment team conduct a virtual review of the Norcross Police Department starting Dec. 14.
The team will look at the department's policy and procedures, as well as its management, operations and support services. There are 480 standards the department must comply with to hold CALEA accreditation, Norcross officials said.
As part of that review, there will be a virtual public information session on Zoom at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, where residents and department personnel can make public comments to the team. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting should go to https://zoom.us/j/98419520397 on the day of the meeting and use meeting ID No. 984 1952 0397.
There will be an opportunity for people to call in to the assessment team and offer comments by phone if they cannot participate in the virtual session. That opportunity will be available from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and residents should dial 757-262-8200 to speak with assessment team leader Thomas Bennett.
Written comments can be submitted as well by sending them to The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155.
The assessment team will present its findings to the commission, which will in turn decide whether to renew the police department's accreditation.
Copies of the CALEA standards can be obtained by sending an email to Capt. Beverly Parnell at bparnell@norcrosspd.com.
