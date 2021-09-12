Duluth resident Grace Pyen remembers a time when Gwinnett Place Mall was the big mall to visit in the northeast metro area.
She and her husband moved to the Atlanta area 40 years ago, and began shopping at Gwinnett Place not long after it opened in 1984. At the time, they lived in Dunwoody, but Gwinnett Place was the mall where they did all of their shopping.
"It was a very nice place," Pyen said. "There was no place to park. (It was) jam-packed ... Then time passed by and it was dying. It was so sad."
Pyen was one of dozens of people who went to the now shuttered mall on Friday to offer their opinion on what they'd like to see Gwinnett County government do with the mall site. The county purchased much of the mall, except for four anchor store spaces, earlier this year and is seeking public input as it works on plans for redeveloping the site.
The mall had been in decline for years with stores moving out and few tenants moving in to replace them. There were about a dozen stores left in the mall when the county closed on the property and shut down access to the interior of the shopping center.
These days only three of Gwinnett Place Mall's anchors, all of which had their own entrances directly from the parking lot, are still open.
When the county purchased the majority of the mall property, elected officials pledged to solicit public input before deciding on a redevelopment plan for the property. An event in the mall parking lot on Friday night — which included food, bounce house games for kids and a viewing of the film "Minari" as well as public input stations — was the beginning of the public input process.
"This is really step one, this is kind of the first publicly-facing event that we're hosting for this project," said Eri Furusawa, the deputy project manager from HR & A Advisors, which is the firm working with county on a developing a plan for the site. "We've been preparing for this event for the past two months now."
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said the county offered the free event, with children's games and a movie, as a way of attracting a crowd to weigh in on the mall's future.
"The goal really is to get a diverse range of voices and input and feedback to help us to craft a plan for this site," she said. "We really want citizens to help drive and guide us as we make decisions on what the future of the mall is going to be."
Some of the ideas that attendees at the public input event suggested for the mall property included a performing venue; a high tech business incubator; multifamily housing; affordable housing; a sports complex; a community center; an amusement park; an upscale local, non-chain dining district; a Dave and Busters-type entertainment business with a movie theater; teen spaces; green space; a museum; sensory exhibits; a gallery; and a cafe among other suggestions.
Pyen said she would like to see the bottom floor of the interior of mall continue to be used for retail, restaurants and live music spaces, but she would like to see the upstairs floor converted into apartments.
"People who live there could come downstairs and shop, and then they could invite people," Pyen said. "That would be wonderful. Lots of people will line up for that."
Pyen's suggestion is somewhat similar to what was done with the nearly 200-year-old Arcade Providence, which is located in Providence, Rhode Island, and was America's first shopping mall. A few years ago, the former shops on its top two floors were converted into micro-apartments while the first floor was reserved for shops, bars and restaurants.
Pyen said the business lineup, or at least the dining lineup, in such a set-up at Gwinnett Place Mall should reflect the diversity of the county. The Gwinnett Place area, in particular, is home to several restaurants that feature international cuisine.
"(It should have) international food, like Indian food, Korean food," she said. "That way, we'd be able to attract more diverse people."
Like Pyen, Lawrenceville resident Ron Skeete also remembers when Gwinnett Place Mall had seen better days. His family moved to the area in the mid-2000s and he recalled there still being many stores still operating in the mall.
"We came down here in 2004 and when we first got here, we were like, 'This place is huge.' It was bigger than most of the malls that we were familiar with in New York City," Skeete said. "It was nice, but then we saw the decline."
Skeete said he would like to see a mixture of different uses for the former mall. For starters, he would like to see part of the space converted into a community center for young people. He would also like to see part of the space used to create affordable housing and an international center where visitors could enjoy foods from around the world.
One thing that is for sure, Skeete said, is that it can't be used to try to replicate what Gwinnett Place Mall had been in its glory days.
"If it stays a mall, if we keep the mall mentality, then I think we're missing an opportunity," he said. "You have, like, Atlantic Station right? (It takes) thinking a little bit differently about how we use this much space."
Another public input event is expected to take place later this month, or in early October while a third event expected to take place sometime in October. The details of either event have not yet been hammered out.
Information about the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall effort can be found at reclaimgwinnettplacemall.com. Residents can also reach out to county officials by sending an email to outreach@gwinnettcounty.com. Residents can get updates on the planning process by texting "YES" to 678-605-9932.
County officials are also encouraging residents to share their ideas for redevelopment of the property on social media, with the hashtag #ReclaimGwinnettPlaceMall.
