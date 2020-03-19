An Atlanta man who had only been living in his new home for about two to three weeks shot and wounded a suspect who was trying to break into his home Wednesday night.
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers assigned to the West Precinct were dispatched to a “person shot” call on Peachtree Street in unincorporated Atlanta.
The caller reported that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ronald Reuben Hayes, of Doraville, was attempting to break into his home and he shot him.
The victim told the officers he was on the phone when he heard loud banging coming from the back of his home. He put his phone down and grabbed his gun from underneath his mattress.
As he ran to the back door, the loud banging continued and the doorstop fell to the ground. That's when he fired two to three rounds at the door.
The victim said he heard a person screaming. When he opened the door, he saw the suspect laying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim re-secured the door and grabbed his cell phone to call for help. He then drove two to three houses down to a co-worker's home for help, but soon saw officers responding to the scene.
Hayes was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with burglary in the first degree. As of Thursday, he was still being treated for his injuries.
Upon his discharge, however, he will be transported to the Gwinnett County jail to face the charge.
The resident will not face any charges.
