Two state legislative candidates from the Gwinnett area are being featuring in new ads released by a Republican group as part of a broader effort by the GOP to reach out to Hispanic and Korean voters.
Rey Martinez and Soo Hong appear in the ads, which were released by A Strong Georgia Inc., and address voters in Spanish and Korean.
Martinez, a native of Puerto Rico who is the former mayor of Loganville and made history as the first Hispanic mayor of a city in Georgia, is running for the state House District 111 seat. Meanwhile Hong, an immigrant from South Korea who works as an attorney, is running for the state House District 103 seat.
The pair say in their respective ads that they are two of 40 minority candidates who are running as Republicans for seats in the Georgia General Assembly this year.
"This year, the Republican Party is diverse and our ballots reflect that," Martinez and Hong say in the ads in Spanish and Korean.
The ads are the latest move in an overall effort by Republicans — who have faced arguments that they are not diverse enough — to make inroads with minorities, and chip away at assertions that a more diverse electorate will favor Democrats.
The Republican National Committee opened an Asian Pacific American Outreach Center in Berkeley Lake last year and a Hispanic Outreach Center in Suwanee earlier this year.
"Just as the Republican Party must expand and grow to continue to have success in the states, so do our methods of outreach to voters," Republican State Leadership Committee spokeswoman Stephanie Rivera said.
"Running ads in different languages is a great way to connect with the minority communities that Democrats have taken for granted for far too long and we hope more candidates use this tactic in the future."
Martinez is running against Ryan Cox in the House District 111 race, which includes part of eastern Gwinnett and western Walton County.
Meanwhile, Hong is running against Ernie Anaya in the House District 103 race, which includes Buford, Rest Haven, part of Sugar Hill, part of unincorporated Lawrenceville and a portion of southern Hall County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented