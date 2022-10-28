Two state legislative candidates from the Gwinnett area are being featuring in new ads released by a Republican group as part of a broader effort by the GOP to reach out to Hispanic and Korean voters.

Rey Martinez and Soo Hong appear in the ads, which were released by A Strong Georgia Inc., and address voters in Spanish and Korean.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.