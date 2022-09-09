A mistake that was not discovered until recently has forced the Gwinnett Republican Party to change its nominee in the state House District 105 race, according to the head of the local GOP.
Gwinnett Republican Party Chairman Sammy Baker said it was recently discovered that the original GOP nominee for House District 105, Arefeen Chowdhury, actually now lives in another house district because of redistricting.
Baker said an old district map had been looked at when Chowdhury, whose residence was in District 105 before redistricting, signed up to run in March.
As a result of the discovery, the Gwinnett GOP had to find a new candidate for House District 105. The party found that candidate in Sandy Donatucci, who formally announced her candidacy on Friday.
"He went through the primary, nobody really caught it and leadership caught it right at the very end, so I had to switch (candidates), "Baker said.
Donatucci will face the Democrat Party's House District 105 nominee, Farooq Mughal, in the general election in November. The Georgia Secretary of State's Office's qualified candidates website does list Donatucci as the GOP's House District 105 nominee for the Nov. 8 election.
Donatucci spent more than 30 years working as a sales professional. The 20-year Gwinnett resident lives in the Buford with her husband, Bill, and has been an active member of the Gwinnett County Republican Party. Baker said she has served the local party as a district manager.
“I love this community and look forward to working hard to earn the opportunity to stand up for our families at the State Capitol," Donatucci said. "There is too much talk in politics today and not enough action to actually solve the problems we face. I am tired of the talk and the partisanship. I am running to stand up for families and work for the people of this community.”
Donatucci said she plans to focus on tackling inflation, supporting law enforcement with improved training and additional resources, making sure "our schools remain focused on academics" and pushing for changes as well as funding to reduce traffic congestion.
“I am ready to deliver for our families by solving the challenges we face to secure a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for all of our citizens," Donatucci said. "High prices crushing our family budgets, schools focused more on political agendas than education, crime on the rise, and out-of-control traffic are real issues impacting everyone in our community.
"Talk and partisanship aren’t going to solve problems. That’s why we need a commonsense representative who is ready to put politics aside, listen to you, stand up for families and work for you."
