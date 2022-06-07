The Facebook flyer says Alveda King, the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will lead a prayer at the event.
The flyer posted on Facebook does not specifically mention the Conservative Republican Women of North Atlanta by name, so it is not clear whether they are hosting it or if the Williams campaign organized it the women's group is just sharing the flyer and encouraging Republicans to attend it.
This is the first year that Gwinnett County has held nonpartisan school board elections rather than partisan primaries followed by a general election in November.
Williams is facing Adrienne Simmons in the school board District 4 runoff.
While the Conservative Republican Women of North of Atlanta have been promoting an event supporting Williams, Democrats have been rallying around Simmons.
Simmons has been backed by Democrats such as current school board District 4 member Everton Blair, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and state Sens. Nikki Merritt, Sheikh Rahman, Gloria Butler and Kim Jackson.
Simmons is also set to participate in a meet and greet from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at The Awkward Cup — Sorbet, Smoothie and Juice Bar, which is located at 2420 Wisteria Drive in Snellville.
She will be at the event with Erica Dove, who is a runoff for a Gwinnett State Court seat, as well as two Democrats in runoffs for statewide offices: state Rep. Bee Nguyen, who is running for secretary of state, and Nicole Horn, who is in a runoff for Georgia Labor Commissioner, according to a flyer on Simmons' campaign Facebook page. Gwinnett Solicitor General-elect Lisamarie Bristol is also expected to serve as the host at the event.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.