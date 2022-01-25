Democrats in Gwinnett’s legislative delegation hurled claims that their Republican colleagues are working with GOP legislators from elsewhere in Georgia to mount a “state takeover” of the county, and diminish minority voting strength, in the ongoing battle over Gwinnett Board of Commissioners redistricting on Tuesday.
State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, announced that House Republicans reassigned his county commission redistricting bill — despite his objections — from the House Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, which has been handling local redistricting bills, to the Governmental Affairs Committee this week.
Park accused state Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, of orchestrating the reassignment. Rich is the House Majority Caucus chairwoman.
“By sending them to a general committee, the Republican majority is taking steps to usurp local control, undermine the will of Gwinnett voters and allow politicians from around the state to draw local maps for Gwinnett,” Park said.
“(It) is a clear deviation from the regular process for local redistricting, which demonstrates racially discriminatory intent and violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
The change in which House committee the commission redistricting bill is assigned to is part of an ongoing battle between Democrats and Republicans over what the Board of Commissioners will look like for the next decade and possibly beyond.
The committee change increases the likelihood that Republicans — who are a minority in Gwinnett’s legislative delegation but hold the majority in both chambers of the General Assembly — will redraw the commission maps without input or approval from Democrats.
“The Republican Party is no longer a party of local governmental control, that ship has sailed,” Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, said. “It is now a party of state takeovers.”
County commissioners voted at the beginning of January to send a redistricting map, which was crafted after a series of five town hall meetings where residents could give public comment, to Gwinnett legislators. Any redistricting map must be approved by the General Assembly before it can take affect.
Republicans in the delegation have decried the proposed map, however, because of the lack of a district that was solely in GOP-leaning north Gwinnett. The commission went from a 3-2 Republican majority in 2020 to an all-Democrat board in 2021.
Rich, during a virtual delegation meeting last week, raised issues with commission districts stretch from the north to the south. She cited commission District 1, which would stretch from Lake Lanier to near Lilburn.
“All we want is to buy time to talk and negotiate,” Rich said on Tuesday. “I have been trying to negotiate with them since the end of the special session (in November). I have gotten zero response. Hopefully, with (the Democrats) shining a light on it at their press conference, people will understand all we want is to negotiate ....
“I would like compact maps. I would like for the maps for Gwinnett County to follow traditional redistricting principles.”
Park doubled down on his allegations of racial discrimination by Republican members of the county’s legislative delegation. He said Republicans in the delegation voted for a state House redistricting map that changed the districts for Rich and Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, from majority-minority to overwhelmingly majority white.
He also pointed to an unsuccessful attempt by Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, to redraw Gwinnett commission and school board maps without input from either board or Democrats in the legislative delegation during a special session in November.
Most of the Republicans in Gwinnett’s House delegation, including Rich and Efstration, publicly supported Dixon’s effort.
“The actions of these Republican politicians speak volumes,” Park said. “First, these Republicans tried to do everything to strip the first Black woman to lead Gwinnett of her power, and make white voters the largest voting block in a majority of districts in the most diverse county in the state of Georgia.
“Second, they made their own districts as white as they possibly can. Third, with this latest deviation from the normal legislative process, that demonstrates racially discriminatory intent, they’re doubling down on their effort to segregate voters in Gwinnett in their pursuit of protecting and preserving white power in the most diverse county in the state of Georgia. Clearly, clearly, white power is alive and well in the Georgia Republican Party.”
But, Rich denied allegations that Republicans would use commission redistricting diminish the voting strength of people of color to ensure white voters have a greater strength in a majority-minority county.
“That is absolutely not true, all I want is to have maps that follow traditional redistricting principles,” she said. “In fact, I believe their map may be precluding the Latinx community from voting a member of their community, of their choice.
“I’m not sure of that. I haven’t studied it to that extent, but no, it has nothing to do with (race). It’s just name calling, which I’m tired of.”
But, the political maneuvering is set to create a big clash between Democrats and Republicans over Gwinnett — which was a Republican stronghold until recent election cycles — that will play out at the State Capitol.
County commissioners are working with Gwinnett’s Senate delegation to push through a bill in that chamber that would get the commission-backed map approved, assuming it is not derailed in that chamber. That bill was set to be filed in the Senate on Tuesday, according to Sen. Nikki Merritt, D-Grayson.
Democrats hold six of the seven seats in Gwinnett’s Senate delegation. The lone Republican in the delegation, Dixon, is one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s floor leaders, however.
Dixon told the Daily Post that Democrats in the Senate delegation did indeed file legislation in the Senate as a local bill on Tuesday morning, but he got it changed to a general bill, putting it on similar path to what happened in the House with Park’s bill.
Three of the five members of the Board of Commissioners stood with Park and other Democrats from Gwinnett’s legislative delegation during a press conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
“I’m disappointed but I’m not surprised,” Commissioner Kirkland Carden said. “Her actions are undermining the process that we put into place and undermines all of the citizens that participated in that open, transparent redistricting process.”
Rich said a compromise had been attempted, and that four of the five members of the Board of Commissioners had been willing to approve it, but that effort was derailed because of commissioner — she said she did not know for sure which one it was — opposed it.
Commissioners Jasper Watkins denied that the Board of Commissioners was close to reaching a compromise with Republicans, however.
“I don’t know what she’s talking about,” he said.
Park told the Daily Post on Friday that a compromise was being attempted, but he said on Tuesday that headway could not be made. He said Rich and Efstration did not provide any written feedback or amendments to make a compromise.
“Instead, they have taken unprecedented steps to mess with Gwinnett’s fair maps behind closed doors and we still don’t know exactly what they want, but we can infer based on their prior actions and public statements,” Park said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.