First-term Gwinnett County School Board member Steve Knudsen is set to face a member of a vocal parent group whose members have spoken out against the county's school board on a variety of issues at board meetings for more than a year.
Michael Rudnick filed paperwork with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission last month to inform the body of his intention to seek the Gwinnett County school board District 2 seat. A campaign website went online this month.
"As your Board of Education representative, I will make sure your voice is heard," Rudnick said in a video on his campaign website. "I will listen and I will act when my constituents have a concern ...
"I will be your voice. I will stand up to other board members and fight for what is right ... Lastly, I will fight for the special needs community."
Knudsen confirmed to the Daily Post last week that he does plan to seek re-election. Whether he will face Rudnick in a Republican primary or a nonpartisan election, however, is up to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has a bill to move the Gwinnett school board to nonpartisan elections on his desk.
Rudnick has been a frequent speaker at Gwinnett school board meetings, often speaking about services for special needs students, face mask mandates and continuing in-person instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While other members of the same parents group that Rudnick has been involved in have been vocal about Critical Race Theory, he has mostly steered clear of the issue when he has addressed the board.
One exception was a comment he made at the June 17, 2021 board meeting where he mentioned "racially divisive teachings" in passing, but did not specifically mention Critical Race Theory by name.
"We're a bunch of parents that are angry at situations that we want resolved," Rudnick said at the June 17 meeting. "We're not asking for much. We're asking for kids to be in school, we're asking for them to not wear masks, no racially divisive teachings and to support our (school resource officers)."
Rudnick did not address Critical Race Theory in the vision section of his campaign website.
One of the points listed as being part of his vision, however, is continuing in-person instruction with masks being optional and advocating for special needs students and parental rights.
He is listed on the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission website as a Republican, although that is likely because the race was still scheduled to have partisan primaries and a general election when he filed paperwork to run for the seat.
If Kemp signs the bill to move the school board to nonpartisan elections into law, then this year's District 2 and District 4 elections will be decided in May rather than November.
Rudnick's campaign website, which includes an introductory video, can be found at rudnickgwinnett.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.