Gwinnett County is continuing to see a decline in new reports of COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease cases, according to new figures released from state health officials earlier this week.
As of Monday, Gwinnett’s two-week new case total was 2,442 cases, with a two-week incidence rate of 251 cases for every 100,000 residents, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Both of those numbers are down from just last Wednesday when the two week total for Gwinnett was 2,746 cases and the two-week incidence rate was 283 cases for every 100,000 residents.
The county’s overall case total stood at 24,252 cases — the second highest in the state — with an overall incidence rate of 2,497 cases for every 100,000 residents. Gwinnett’s death total stands at 336, third highest in Georgia, while the total number of people hospitalized stands at 2,434, which is the highest in the state.
The state no longer releases two-week death figures.
Weekly data released by the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments on Tuesday showed Gwinnett’s overall positivity rate is at 12% for all cases since March. The average age of people who have tested positive for the disease is 38 while the average of people who have died from it is 74.
The youngest person to die from the disease in Gwinnett was 15 while the oldest was 102. The range of people who have tested positive ranges from newborns to 103-year-olds, according to the Gwinnett Health Department.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments data showed 51% of people in Gwinnett who tested positive for COVID-19, and 52% of people who died from it in the county, were women.
Gwinnett’s hospitalization rate sits at 10%, according to the local health department.
Statewide, as of Monday, Georgia has seen a total of 270,471 cases, 5,633 deaths, 24,604 hospitalizations and 4,493 ICU admissions.
On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said there were some encouraging trends being seen in the state.
“Currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6,” the governor’s office said. “Cases reported (Sunday) were at their lowest point since June 22. The statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, and there is ample testing capacity in every region.
“As of last Friday, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency had distributed 25.9 million masks, 10.6 million cloth face coverings, 5.2 million surgical gowns, 42 million gloves, and 1.6 million face shields and goggles to local hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities.”
Updated numbers from Tuesday afternoon were not available by press deadline.
