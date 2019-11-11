A Snellville man who reportedly escaped from a "probation detention center work detail" in Gwinnett crashed a car he was driving — resulting in the death of a Mercer University student — after a chase in Monroe and Bibb counties over the weekend, according to a report from the Macon Telegraph.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper that Erick Guillermo Tapia-Algeria, 25, is facing multiple traffic charges because of the chase, which began just south of the city of Forsyth on Interstate 75, moved over to Interstate 475 and ended with the crash at the Macon Mall Saturday night.
Reports say law enforcement began pursuing the vehicle when it was observed going 112 mph on the interstate and speeds got as high as 140 mph during the chase.
The Mercer student, identified as Stone Mountain resident Sapphire Thomas, 21, was reportedly a passenger in the car driven by Tapia-Algeria.
The vehicle, listed as a Charger, reportedly crashed while attempting to make a turn near the Macon Mall, rolling over several times and hitting two other vehicles and a building. The Telegraph said the vehicle had been loaned to Thomas.
It is not clear how Thomas and Tapia-Algeria knew each other.