RePlay Arcade recently opened in the Mall of Georgia. Owner David Wright hopes it will spark interest in reviving mall game rooms or arcades.

If You Go

What: RePlay Arcade

Where: Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive in Buford, Suite 1098-B (across from Billy Beez at the entrance between Havertys and the mall's Village district)

Hours: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays; noon until 7 p.m. Sundays

Phone: 770-309-8886

More Info: www.replayarcade1.com