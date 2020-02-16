According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there will be a single-lane closure starting tonight at 9 p.m. to allow crews to repair the barrier wall on Interstate 85 northbound between Jimmy Carter Blvd. (Exit 99) and Indian Trail Rd. (Exit 105.)
The wall sustained damage earlier this month when an accident caused a tractor-trailer to go up in flames. The single lane will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday night to 5 a.m. Monday morning.
According to GDOT, the closure will allow contractors to place a temporary barrier on the shoulder that will remain in place for the duration of the emergency repair project. Work will continue without restrictions until the wall is repaired, GDOT officials said.
An additional single lane closure will also begin on Monday morning at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dawson Blvd., the access road nearest the repair. This single lane closure will remain in place daily for the duration of the project, GDOT officials said.
GDOT officials are telling drivers to stay alert as the project will be ongoing for the next month and workers and equipment will be in close proximity to travel lanes.
