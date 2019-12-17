U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., warned his colleagues on the House Rules Committee on Tuesday that future generations of Americans may not be kind to them when they look back at the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The Rules Committee, of which Woodall is a member, met Tuesday to set the parameters for a full House vote on impeaching Trump, including setting the length of floor debate and who will manage the time. The committee voted 9-4 to send the matter to the House floor for a vote on Wednesday.
During the debate, Woodall, who opposed impeachment, raised concerns about what he saw as a partisan divide over it. At times, he raised concerns about some Democrats discussing the possibility of impeaching Trump before he was sworn in to office in 2017 and at other times evoking memories of the effort in the House to impeach then-President Bill Clinton in 1998.
“We’re talking today about reversing America’s last election. Candidly, I have every bit as much concern about the time that we will reverse the next election or the election after that,” Woodall said during the committee’s debate. “It is not more divided in this Congress today than it was in 1998 when folks found a process on which they could work together.
“As much as we cared about the presidency then, we cared more about the Constitution later. We found a way to move forward in a bipartisan way then, and moving forward in a partisan way today is going to have serious repercussions. I truly believe America will judge us harshly because of the process that has come forward.”
Tuesday marked the second time in less than a week that one of Gwinnett’s three congressmen got to weigh in on whether Trump should be impeached before the matter reaches the full U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.
Last week, another one of Gwinnett’s congressmen, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., voted as a member of the Judiciary Committee in favor of the articles of impeachment against Trump regarding abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Whether the committee would advance the two articles of impeachment against Trump to the full House was not the question since the 13 member committee includes nine Democrats.
It was more about setting the stage for the vote.
The Rules Committee decided to have six hours of debate split between Republicans and Democrats, as well as one hour of additional debate on a procedural vote about the rule governing the debate.
Woodall did vote to instead set the debate length at 12 hours, but it was defeated in a 9-4 party line vote.
The decision came after hours of testimony from Republicans and Democrats from the Judiciary Committee. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., whose district is located just north of Woodall’s district, offered testimony against the articles of impeachment.
“The most severe constitutional remedy in existence has been weaponized as just another way to attack the president of the party that isn’t yours,” Collins said in his opening statement to the Rules Committee. “To attack this president, Democrats are willing to tear down every inch of this and every other institution necessary.”