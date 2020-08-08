Barrow County Sheriff’s Deputy Barry Chandler recently received some recognition from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice for his handling of a case where a woman had been sexually assaulted.
Hice recently announced Chandler is the latest recipient of the Hice Headliner Award, which is handed out by the congressman’s office each month to recognize someone for making a positive impact on the community. The award recipients are nominated by members of the community.
In Chandler’s case, he was nominated by the woman he assisted when she was sexually assaulted.
“Deputy Chandler was brought to my attention by a local resident, who experienced a sexual assault and reported it to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office,” Hice said in a statement. “One can only imagine how difficult that experience must be, but in her words, ‘He treated me respectfully, professionally, and with compassion. Each and every interaction took me one small step closer to personal healing.’
“Deputy Chandler investigates a variety of crimes in his role at the Sheriff’s Office, and his colleagues confirm that he serves the community with compassion and kindness.”
