U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is inviting high school students who live in the 10th Congressional District to submit entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Each congressional district holds their own art competition and the winning artwork from each district is displayed in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. for one year. Entries can be paintings, drawings, photographs, collages, prints or computer-generated art.
“Each year, I’m proud to join my colleagues from across the nation in presenting the Congressional Art Competition,” Hice said in a statement. “I’m always amazed by the enthusiasm and talent of our students, and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase their artwork to the community and feature one special piece to represent our district in our nation’s capital.”
The deadline to submit entries, which must be original in concept and design, to one of Hice's three district offices by 5 p.m. on April 13. The student release form and competition guidelines can be found on Hice's website.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.