State Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, has pre-filed legislation to make sure Georgia students are taught about consent during their sex education classes as a way to fight sexual assault.
House Bill 857 would require Georgia include consent curriculum in the sex education courses that are taught in schools across the state. The idea is that, while students are in their sex education classes, the teachers would be required to teach them — in an age-appropriate manner — what does and does not constitute sexual consent. The students, from kindergartners to ninth-graders, would also learn how to be aware of and prevent sexual abuse and assault.
In an announcement of the legislation, Clark's office said she hopes the curriculum will help protect kids from sexual assault.
"There has been a lot of talk at the Capitol about ‘protecting children,’ and this legislation will go a long way in actually protecting our children and young adults from a real, tangible threat,” Clark said. “Equipping our youth with the information to understand what is and what is not consent can reduce sexual assault in our state. This is common sense legislation that is backed by science.
"Research shows that teaching affirmative consent during adolescence has a significant impact on reducing both perpetration of and being subject to sexual violence. If there is a way to prevent future sexual assaults, then we should not hesitate to employ it.”
HB 857 will be one of the pieces of legislation that the Georgia General Assembly will take up when it convenes for the 2022 regular legislative session. The session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 10.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.