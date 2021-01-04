U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson is asking his colleagues in Congress to censure President Donald Trump after audio of a phone call, in which he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to reverse Joe Biden's win in the state, surfaced over the weekend.
At one point in the audio of the call, which the Washington Post published on Sunday and was subsequently published and broadcast by other news outlets, Trump can be heard telling Raffensperger that, "I just want to find 11,780 votes," while also repeatedly claiming fraud occurred and that he really won the state.
In addition to censuring and condemning Trump for his statements on the call, the resolution filed by Johnson, D-Ga., calls on the president to "retract and disavow this unlawful and unconstitutional behavior" and recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
"President Trump’s actions and statements on this call demonstrate an attempt to willfully deprive the citizens of Georgia of a fair and impartial election process in direct contravention of both federal law and the laws of the state of Georgia," the resolution states.
The resolution comes after Johnson took to Twitter to condemn Trump for the phone call.
"@realDonaldTrump's call to the Ga. SOS was far from 'perfect.' In fact, it is a violation of state and federal law. Tomorrow, I will introduce a resolution of Censure. Trump should resign now," Johnson said in the tweet on Sunday afternoon.
Johnson is one of Gwinnett's three representatives in Congress, but he is not the only person in that trio who supports censuring Trump. Freshman U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., is among the more than 90 members of the House who co-signed the resolution.
Bourdeaux was elected last year to represent the 7th Congressional District, which includes the majority of Gwinnett County in Congress.
"I will not be silent as the outgoing president continues his attempts to subvert the will of more than five million voters in my state," Bourdeaux said in a statement on Sunday.
"The United States of America is a democracy, not a dictatorship. Donald Trump is trying to change the outcome of the presidential election by strong-arming and bullying our elections officials into subverting out democracy. This is an outrage. I will use every power in my authority to reject Trump's desperate attacks on Georgia’s voters and our elections."
