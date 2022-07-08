State Rep. Chuck Efstration is one of five lawmakers who have been picked to serve on the Georgia House of Representatives' Regulation, Affordability & Access to Housing Study Committee.
Speaker of the House David Ralston appointed four Republican lawmakers and one Democratic lawmaker, as well as Gilmer County Commissioner Hubert Parker and Blue Ridge-based realtor Teresa Bidez, to serve on the committee.
State Rep. Dale Washburn, R-Macon, will serve as the committee's chairman.
In addition to Efstration and Washburn, other lawmakers appointed to serve on the study committee include Rep. Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas, Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, and Rep. Debra Bazemore, D-South Fulton.
The study committee was created by House Resolution 1149. The committee is tasked with studying a shortage in both owner occupied and rental housing in Georgia as well as the impact of that shortage on the cost to purchase or rent a home as well as access to housing in the state, particularly for educators and public safety officers as well as employees of companies that are moving into the state.
