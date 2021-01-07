New U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., called on her colleagues to impeach President Donald Trump — who now has less than two weeks left in office — after she said he incited protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was certified President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win.
As protesters — at least one of whom was carrying a Confederate flag — entered the Capitol, they made their way toward the House of Representatives and Senate chambers. That forced both chambers to go into recess as lawmakers retreated to safety, and at least one protester was able to make his way to the well of the Senate floor.
Protesters also made their way into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office with a photo surfacing of one protester sitting at her desk.
"I condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms — and we need to be clear that the outgoing president and his enablers have routinely fanned the flames that sparked today's riots," Bourdeaux said in a statement on Wednesday. "Not since its burning in 1814 has so much damage been done to this building, a building that symbolizes to the world the strength and greatness of our democracy.
"In light of the personal responsibility Trump bears for today's events and his flagrant efforts to undermine the election in Georgia, I recommend the House move forward with impeachment proceedings immediately. Our words matter. Actions have consequences. It has never been more urgent for my colleagues to uphold the pillars of our democracy and put an end to the conspiracy theories that fueled this insurrection attempt. I call on them to do the right thing."
The incidents at the Capitol on Wednesday came days after the Washington Post published details of a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where the president could be heard trying to pressure Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state. The Post released the audio of the call last weekend as well.
Bourdeaux was not the only member of the House of Representatives calling for an impeachment of Trump, who will automatically cease to be president at noon on Jan. 20. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, R-N.Y., issued a similar call on her Twitter account Wednesday night, saying simply "Impeach."
It is unlikely that an impeachment movement will go anywhere at this point given how little time Trump has left in office and how long it can take impeachment proceedings to move through both chambers in Congress. An impeachment inquiry would have to be made and House of Representatives committees would have to consider articles of impeachment, then the full House would have to consider the articles. If articles of impeachment are passed in the House, it would then have to go to the Senate for a trial before the president could be removed from office.
The impeachment process that was initiated against Trump in September 2019 took just under four months to go from the launching of an impeachment inquiry — the first formal step in the process — to a trial in the Senate, where Trump was acquitted.
Another option that has been floated is the evoking of the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which would require Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Trump's cabinet to declare to Pelosi and the Senate President Pro Tem that Trump is unable or unfit to fulfill his duties. That would set up a scenario where Pence could take over for the remaining few days until Biden is sworn in later this month.
