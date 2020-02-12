Rep. Brooks Coleman, R-Duluth, is the keynote speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Duluth/Norcross’ luncheon on Feb. 19.
The Kiwanis Club of Duluth/Norcross is holding a special luncheon for new business owners from noon to 1 p.m. at the Festival Center, 3142 Hill St., in Duluth.
Coleman, retired educator, will be provide an address, and Dreamland BBQ is catering the complete meal.
The cost is $10 person. Interested persons may contact Kiwanian Virginia Klaer at 770-476-3821 for questions and reservations.
