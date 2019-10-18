Children’s author and literacy advocate Alane Adams made stops at Atlanta area schools this past week, including a Gwinnett County school.
Adams — a professor, author and literacy advocate — made a stop at Margaret Winn Holt Elementary School.
She visited seven total Atlanta area schools, two of which were the recipients of grants from Adams’ literacy nonprofit, Rise Up Foundation, in celebration of its 10 year anniversary in 2018.
During her visits, Adams spoke to students and teachers about the new school year and emphasized the importance of literacy and teaching children a love for reading.
Adams’ talks are usually silly and enthusiastic, spreading Rise Up Foundation’s campaign — #ReadingIsASuperPower — encouraging imagination, and providing details on how children’s books are made. A complete set of Alane’s books for the school library were shipped to classrooms prior to her visit.
Adams is known for her “Legends of Orkney” fantasy mythology series for tweens and “The Coal Thief,” “The Egg Thief,” “The Santa Thief,” and “The Circus Thief” picture books for early-grade readers.