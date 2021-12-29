Gwinnett residents who are looking to get tested for COVID-19 at a testing site at Gwinnett Place Mall can expect a wait of at least two hours, according to a spokesman for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments.
Health district spokesman Chad Wasdin said the testing site operating in the parking lot of the former Sears at the mall in unincorporated Duluth, which is also a mass vaccination site, has not been immune to the long lines that have been forming at testing sites across the nation as new case numbers spike.
It is the only site that the Gwinnett health department through a partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health has set up with Mako Medical Laboratories, although there are other testing sites privately set up at pharmacies, clinics and other sites in the county.
"(Demand) has certainly dramatically increased from prior weeks and prior months," said Chad Wasdin, a spokesman for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments. "We are also seeing at that location a several hour wait, probably about two to three hours.
"Part of that is really from staffing challenges really to be able to have the staff to operate a site that could see and push more individuals through."
Officially, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments are providing the site for testing while Mako Medical Laboratories operates it under an agreement the lab has with Georgia DPH.
Mako staff collect the samples and then the lab processes the samples.
The lab does insist people register for testing at the site before they arrive, but the registration does not specify a certain time for the person to be tested. Pre-registration can be done through links available at www.gnrhealth.com/choose-testing/.
"I know it says scheduling system, but it actually works where you pre-register but you don't actually select a time or anything,"Wasdin said. "You just pre-register with your information and then you can show up at whatever time.
"So there's no defined time, but pre-registration would certainly help the process along. That way, if you get there, that's one less step that you have to do."
The new rush on testing sites has coincided with a spike in new COVID cases in Gwinnett County as well as elsewhere in Georgia as the new Omicron variant has become the dominant strain of the disease in the state.
"The important takeaway from seeing the case numbers rise again is that we're not out of the woods at all with this pandemic, that COVID is still very much with us," Wasdin said.
Wasdin said it is possible that news about Omicron mixed with the fact that people may have wanted to get tested ahead of holiday travel to see family for Christmas or take a trip for New Year's Eve, especially since many places are requiring proof of a negative test result, is likely the driving force behind the spike in demand for testing.
In a span of one week alone, Gwinnett County has gone from a two-week new case rate of 293 cases per 100,000 residents on Dec. 22 to a rate of 777 cases per 100,000 residents on Wednesday.
"Of course the cases that are reported driven by the number of tests that are done," Wasdin said. "So, the more ill individuals that get tested, then that's going to increase the number of positive cases that are reported.
"But, this is a new variant and so with Gwinnett County, and surrounding counties also, still working to get a larger vaccinated pool of individuals, we're bound to see continual spread of COVID as well. While we hate to see case numbers rising, it's not necessarily surprising."
The health department spokesman also said people who are not feeling well — whether they have COVID, the flu or something else — should stay home, sanitize surfaces and frequently wash their hands until they recover to prevent them from spreading whatever they have.
In addition to long lines at testing sites, it has also become harder to find at-home tests at stores, prompting residents to turn to hospitals for testing.
Gov. Brian Kemp and officials at the Georgia Department of Public Health urged Georgians to stay away from hospital emergency rooms if they are looking to get testing. State officials said people should stick to getting tested at public health and mass testing sites, their primary care physician's office or use an at-home testing kit if they can find one.
Wasdin shared that call as well.
"Even though the lines are incredibly long at most drive-thru locations, stick with those locations to get a COVID test and do not go to the emergency room unless, of course, (you're) having emergency symptoms," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.