For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services has a new executive director.
The Coalition announced Thursday that Renee Byrd-Lewis will take over Oct. 19 for the retiring Ellen Gerstein. Gerstein, who has headed the Gwinnett Coalition since its inception, will transition to a supporting role to assist Byrd-Lewis through the end of the year.
Byrd-Lewis is a familiar name in county circles, having served in roles with Scientific Atlanta and Georgia Gwinnett College previously. She said she looks forward to advancing the Coalition's vision.
“As a proud, longtime resident of Gwinnett County, I am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the Gwinnett Coalition’s history of success, and I look forward to leveraging my professional and community development experience to advance sustainable and systemic change on key issues,” Byrd-Lewis said.
“The Coalition’s vision is a community where all residents have the opportunity to thrive. The board’s new strategic plan prioritizes increasing cross-sector coordination, aligning resources, and measuring impact to create large-scale social change. I’m excited to lean into this work and collaborate with community leaders and local organizations to drive positive impact throughout Gwinnett County.”
Byrd-Lewis led community relations and corporate engagement strategies at Scientific Atlanta for eight years both before, during and after its merger with Cisco Systems, Coalition officials said. She then moved to Georgia Gwinnett College, serving as vice president of advancement before becoming vice president of strategic communications and positioning.
During her time at GGC, the college became the No. 1 most ethnically diverse southern regional college. Byrd-Lewis also led marketing and communications efforts that contributed to a 31 percent enrollment increase and oversaw the Georgia Gwinnett College Foundation and related assets of $179 million along with increased fundraising efforts.
Before taking the job with the Gwinnett Coalition, Byrd-Lewis served as senior counsel for POWER 10, where she provided strategic counsel and hands-on tactical support to nonprofits seeking to increase resources to accomplish their organizational goals.
Her background, leadership skills and county ties made Byrd-Lewis stand out among a group of candidates that came from across the country, said Gwinnett Coalition board chair Chuck Warbington, who is also Lawrenceville City Manager.
“After an extensive search process that yielded qualified candidates from all over the United States, the Gwinnett Coalition’s board of directors narrowed the pool to a select group of professionals. Out of that group, Renee Byrd-Lewis’s experience, vision and heart for Gwinnett, past successes, and exceptional leadership and interpersonal skills made her our top choice,” Warbington said. “We look forward to working with her to continue building on Ellen Gerstein’s legacy and helping accelerate the Coalition’s efforts to serve our growing community.”
Byrd-Lewis currently serves as board chair of the Leadership Gwinnett Foundation and as a board member of the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, Gwinnett County Public Schools Foundation and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful Advisory Board. She has served on multiple other boards throughout the years and won the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce’s Public Service Award, the Gwinnett Coalition’s Thomas James Corporate Involvement Award and the United Way Women’s Legacy Award among others.
She and her husband reside in Buford with their two sons.
