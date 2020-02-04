The newly renovated, more spacious Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Building was described cleverly by Gwinnett County Commission Chairman Charlotte Nash.
“The building and its interior is a beauty,” Nash said.
Just like the person it’s named after.
In her seat nearby, Beauty P. Baldwin beamed before a packed room at the newly re-named Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Elections Building. Though she’d know for more than a year it would happen, she was still humbled on Tuesday.
She was surprised to receive an award at Gwinnett’s bicentennial celebration as one of Gwinnett County’s trailblazers in December 2018. Minutes later, Nash announced to the crowd at Infinite Energy Center that the county’s renovated elections building would be named after her.
“I just lost it,” Baldwin said. “Could not believe it.”
Tuesday’s ribbon cutting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections building is sort of a punctuation on a career in education and civil service that spans nearly 60 years. Baldwin was named the first black, female superintendent in Georgia in 1984 when she was hired for the job at Buford City Schools. After her retirement from education, she was appointed to the Board of Elections in 1997 and has served there ever since.
Baldwin, who said she is eying retirement from the Gwinnett County Board of Elections after being a member for 23 years, said she gets fulfillment looking back at the work she and her fellow board members have done to make the democratic process work.
“We tried and make sure we get as much as possible, in accordance to the law, that they want,” Baldwin said. “I think that’s why we’re here.”
Baldwin was perhaps the most popular woman in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. Tuesday’s crowd included elected officials from Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County and the General Assembly, a congregation from the Hopewell Baptist Church, Baldwin’s Savannah State College sorority sisters and immediate family. It seemed like all of them wanted a selfie with Baldwin.
Board of Elections member Stephen Day was chairman of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party in 1997 when he appointed Baldwin to serve on the board. Five succeeding chairs thought that was a good idea and continued to appoint her to the board. Although she is an appointee from the Democratic Party, she has earned respect from both sides of the aisle.
“I still consider her a mentor,” Day said. “She’s one of those people that has personal gravitas. Her intellect and her record of accomplishments speaks for itself. When she says something, even the Republicans on the board lean in.”
During her time on the Board of Elections, Baldwin has helped issue voting policies and procedures that technologically modernize balloting. She’s promoted the development of bilingual voter education in the county and advocated for the establishment of automatic voter registration. It’s fitting the building that bears her name has been remodeled to also ease the democratic process, particularly during early voting.
Renovations began in summer 2019. Before, there was one way in and out of the office. Now, Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said there are multiple exits for increased flow during advanced voting. Voters will enter through the same double doors that existed prior to the renovations, but will que into a roomier hall where they will provide identification and be issued a voter card.
Royston said the room that houses voting machines is projected to have space for 25 machines beginning with March’s presidential primary.
“We definitely wanted to try to offer more space for the voting process,” Royston said. “Advanced voting has become so popular. The majority of our voters who vote advanced vote here.”
Day said the idea was to make public access to voting easier, which Baldwin strived to do during her post-education career. Baldwin concluded her ceremonial remarks by summarizing what drove her to have a fulfilling career in civil service for more that two decades after her retirement from teaching.
“Anyone who knows me knows I believe we were put on this earth for one reason, and that is to serve,” Baldwin said.
She stepped away from the podium to a standing ovation.
