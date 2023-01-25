Dreaming of vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh green veggies? Gwinnett County officials say now is the time to stake your claim at any of the county's 10 community gardens.
Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply for the 2023 to 2024 growing year.
The cost is $35 per year for a 4-foot by 8-foot raised platform garden plot. Once payment is received, plots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Gwinnett County provides water, tools, soil, mulch and educational resources at each site, while gardeners are responsible for maintaining and harvesting their plots. Gardeners must also participate in 12 hours of community service per year to maintain common areas.
“Cultivating these sustainable gardens continues to yield fantastic results,” said Brad Livesay, program coordinator for Live Healthy Gwinnett. “Not only do the gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for families to grow their own fresh produce, but with the shared rows, they’re also helping to close the meal gap for residents facing food insecurity.”
Live Healthy Gwinnett offers an array of gardening programs for all ages and abilities, ranging from Gardening 101 to Pest Management through its Harvest Gwinnett initiative.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.