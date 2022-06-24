Registration is now open for Annandale Village’s 9th Annual Extra Mile 5K Run/Walk.
Scheduled for Aug. 27, this family-friendly community event raises funds to support the lives of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. All proceeds go directly to Annandale Village, an organization in Suwanee that serves these extraordinary individuals so that they can live their most independent lives possible.
The race, which is on a USATF-certified course, begins at 8 a.m. at Suwanee Town Center, located at 330 Town Center Ave. in Suwanee. Runners and walkers once again have the option to participate virtually.
“This is one of our largest events of the year,” Annandale Village CEO Adam Pomeranz said. “We encourage all community members to come out and support Annandale, whether you’re running as an individual or as a part of a team.
“We already have a team of Villagers practicing for the 5K. “They’re ready to put up some competition.”
Early bird registration is open through July 31 for $25 through ($15 for the 1 Mile), with the price going up to $30 on Aug. 1 ($20 for the 1 Mile). The virtual and day-of registration is $35. Anyone can register online at annandale.org/event/the-extra-mile-5K.
As part of the fun, runners and walkers will have a party to end the race, complete with a shaved ice truck, water fights, dancing to a DJ and much more. Strollers and well-behaved dogs are welcome on the course — and to the after-party as well.
“This is really a lot of fun for the entire community,” Pomeranz said. “You can get a little exercise in and enjoy some fun after, all while supporting the extraordinary people we serve at Annandale Village.”
Annandale Village is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing progressive life assistance for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities and acquired brain injuries so that they can maximize their abilities and maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment.
