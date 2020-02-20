Registration for the 2020 Gwinnett Senior Golden Games is open through March 1. Registration packets are available online and all forms must be postmarked by March 1.
Packets can also be picked up at the Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, George Pierce Park CRC, Rhodes Jordan Park CRC, Bethesda Senior Center, OneStop Centerville. OneStop Norcross, OneStop Buford and Lawrenceville Senior Center. Address registration forms to PO Box 1213, Buford, Ga., 30515.
There are 36 events. The games are open to anyone 50 years to 90-plus years old and are broken down by male and female in five-year age groups for most events. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded in each event.
For the registration fee of $20, each participant receives entry into as many events as they wish to participate, a t-shirt, gift, and two meals for the opening and closing ceremonies and door prizes.
Rules for each event are available online.
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the games committee will be at Bethesda Senior Center 10 a.m. on March 16.
For more information, visit gwinnettseniorgoldengames.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.