The Red Cross is celebrating the fact that March is Red Cross Month by renewing calls for needed blood, platelet and plasma donations.
The organization said it is looking for more donors right now to provide blood used to respond to emergencies and everyday medical treatments. Type O blood donors are particularly needed.
“For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait,” Red Cross officials said. “Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.”
As part of its commemoration of Red Cross Month, the Red Cross will hand out exclusive Red Cross T-shirts, while supplies last, to people who come to donate blood between March 15 and March 26.
The Red Cross said it will also test all blood, platelet and plasma donations for the presence of antibodies that indicate a person has not only had COVID-19, but also recovered from it. The test results will be made available to the donor within two weeks through the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org or the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
The results will only show if the donor previously had COVID-19, but not if they currently have it.
“Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” Red Cross officials said. “Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.”
Anyone who feels ill, or suspects they have the symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to postpone their blood, plasma or platelet donations. Anyone who works at or visits a blood donation site is asked to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and undergo temperature checks.
Anyone who is interested in scheduling a donation can do so on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or they can visit RedCrossBlood.org, enable the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa Echo devices or call 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross operates a blood donation center in Duluth which is open throughout the month, but the organization said there are other opportunities to donate in Gwinnett this month.
Upcoming opportunities include blood drives at: Seven Oaks Academy in Lilburn and Peachtree Corners Baptist Church on March 16; Next Level Fitcamp in Dacula on March 21; Grayson City Hall, First Christian Church in Lawrenceville and Christ the Kind Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners on March 22; the Lilburn Activity Building on March 24; Grayson United Methodist Church on March 26; the Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners on March 29; and the Lawrenceville Public Works building on March 30.
