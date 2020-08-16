The American Red Cross of Georgia recently honored volunteers from across the state with a virtual recognition event on July 30.
The annual event, which is usually held in person and hosted by the eight Red Cross chapters in Georgia, was held virtually this year and five volunteers from Gwinnett County area were honored.
“Our volunteers are crucial to our mission,” said Terri Badour, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Greater Atlanta. “It’s so important that we thank them and recognize their contributions to our organization and those we serve, even if that looks a little different this year.”
According to the Red Cross, there are 4,229 registered Red Cross volunteers in Georgia, and they put in 374,102 hours in fiscal year 2020.
The following volunteers from Gwinnett, who were nominated by their peers, were honored for their contributions to the Red Cross:
♦ Jim Shoults, who owns Bruster’s Ice Cream in Lilburn was honored as Blood Drive Coordinator of the Year.
“Everybody loves ice cream! It’s a pint for a pint,” Shoults said. “It makes a difference and we’re happy to do it.”
♦ Lucinda Smith of AGCO in Duluth was honored with the Board Leadership Award, which recognizes a board member who has provided significant and outstanding service on the Red Cross Board of Directors, contributing to the success of the local chapter.
♦ Lynn Setliff of Buford was honored with the Disaster Recovery Award. This award is presented to a two-plus year volunteer who shows exceptional initiative in identifying and/or meeting the Disaster Cycle Service Recovery mission.
♦ Suzanne Anderson of Dacula was given the Volunteer Services Award, which goes to a volunteer with exceptional skills in recruiting, motivating, and/or coordinating employees, volunteers or groups in sufficient numbers to support Red Cross readiness while helping to ensure that the organization’s workforce is growing more reflective of the communities it serves.
Navya Bingi of Duluth was given the Youth Award, which is presented to a volunteer between the ages of 14-24 who has volunteered with the Red Cross for at least two years and has a strong track record of leading and inspiring fellow volunteers.
