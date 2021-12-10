The American Red Cross is facing a major need for blood donors right now.
The organization said it is facing "historically low blood supply levels" as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic compounds traditionally lower blood supply levels during the holiday season. It's a significant concern for the Red Cross since, according to organization, it provides about 40% of the U.S. blood supply.
"Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year," Red Cross officials said. "Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care."
In an effort to help drum up more donations during the holidays, the Red Cross said it will give Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirts, while supplies last, to people who donate blood and platelets between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2.
Anyone who would like to donate blood or platelets can make an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Red Cross officials said donors to not have to sit through a waiting period if they have received a flu shot or one of the COVID-19 vaccines or booster shots and are symptom-free.
"Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance," Red Cross officials said. "Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive."
Upcoming opportunities to give blood in Gwinnett will take place on Dec. 17. Gwinnettians can give blood from 9:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Duluth Blood Donation Center, which is located at 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500, or between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, which is located at 1001 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
