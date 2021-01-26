The American Red Cross put out a call for blood and platelet donors on Monday, with Amazon gift cards being offered as an incentive to draw out more donors.
As a way of drawing out donors in what is traditionally a slow period for blood donations — even without a global pandemic taking place — the Red Cross said $5 gift cards will be emailed to people who donate blood during the month of February.
“The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors,” Red Cross spokeswoman Ronnika A. McFall said. “This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong.”
Additional information about the gift card giveaway is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together and appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or activating the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa Echo devices.
There are several upcoming blood drives scheduled to take place in February. They include:
Feb. 1
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 2 — 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road in Lilburn
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Pond and Company, 3500 Parkway Lane, Suite 500 in Peachtree Corners
Feb. 2
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson
Feb. 3
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway in Grayson
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Studio 87 Yoga, 87 S. Peachtree St. in Norcross
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Saint Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive in Snellville
Feb. 4
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
Feb. 5
♦ 9:15 a.m. — 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 2 — 7 p.m., The Fountain Church, 1985 Old Fountain Road in Lawrenceville
♦ 1:30 — 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 2342 Oak Road in Snellville
Feb. 6
♦ 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., St Monica Catholic Church, 1700 Buford Highway in Duluth
Feb. 7
♦ 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., World Changers Church International- Norcross Satellite Church, 6920 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Suite 200 in Norcross
Feb. 8
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
Feb. 9
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 2 — 6 p.m., City of Sugar Hill — E Center, 5009 West Broad St. in Sugar Hill
Feb. 10
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church — Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill
Feb. 11
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church — Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Sugar Hill
♦ 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., American Legion Post 233, 4635 Atlanta Highway in Loganville
Feb. 12
♦ 9:15 a.m. — 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 2 — 7 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway in Norcross
Feb. 13
♦ 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
Feb. 14
♦ 7:45 a.m. — 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Parkway, Suite 500 in Duluth
Feb. 15
♦ 12:45 — 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500 in Duluth
♦ 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Peachtree Corners, 475 Technology Pkwy NW in Peachtree Corners
