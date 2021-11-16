For the second year in a row, the annual Red, Blue and You event will not only highlight first responders, but also the healthcare workers and teachers in Gwinnett County who have been on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lead event organizer Raymer Sale said he and other organizers wanted to continue a trend started last year of recognizing the fact that the pandemic has put a spotlight on other professions, in addition to first responders, who provide vital services to the community.
“We are doing that again this year because its been just another year of the same situation that we had last year, maybe not as bad this year as it was last year, but it’s a repeat performance as far as COVID goes,” Sale said.
This year’s Red, Blue and You will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Buford Arena, which is located at 2750 Sawnee Ave., in Buford.
While the business community will participate in the tributes to police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, front line healthcare workers and teachers, Sale said he and organizers also want the general public to know they are encouraged to attend and help recognize the honored guests. The event is free to attend.
Sale said county Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, as well as Sheriff Keybo Taylor, Fire Chief Russell Knick, county Police Chief J.D. McClure and municipal police chiefs are expected to attend the event.
“This is designed for the business community and the civilian population to come out and say ‘Thank You,’ “ Sale said. “That is what this is all about: saying ‘Thank You’ to the folks (in public safety). You sure don’t say ‘Thank You’ to the firemen when your house is burning down because you’re trying to save your life and they’re trying to save it too.
“You don’t say ‘Thanks’ to the EMTs or police when they’re pulling you out of a car. You’re just worried about getting out of the car and surviving so it’s an opportunity, when nobody is working on their particular job, to say ‘Thank You’ to these folks.”
Among this year’s festivities at the event will be the playing of a video honoring the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services department. There will also be a display of memorabilia from the department’s early days as well as displays of fire department vehicles at Red, Blue and You.
“We have some of the original firefighters, the firefighters that started the original fire department for Gwinnett County (in 1971) and we’re going to have a static display of some (modern) fire equipment and some memorabilia that they used back 50 years ago,” Sale said. “We’re looking forward to that.”
Officers of the year from police departments around Gwinnett will be recognized as well.
Another part of this year’s ceremony will be the presentation of a donation to local public safety Explorer groups to support their efforts to work with Gwinnett’s teens and possibly steer them towards public safety careers.
“Recruiting is an issue all of the police so we’re trying to donate to the Explorers, which are the young folks that come in and learn at young ages about the work of the police department,” Sale said. “So, we’re making our contribution. We’re contributing $14,000 to seven of the Explorer groups. Each one is getting $2,000 for support.”
In addition to a recognition ceremony, there will be a buffet lunch provided by Jim ‘N Nick’s Barbecue served after the ceremony.
“It’s a free lunch and a nice program saying thanks to people that are working hard to protect us,” Sale said.
