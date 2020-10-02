Visitors who use the parks and recreation areas around Lake Lanier will have to pay to use those areas again, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced this week.
The fees, which had temporarily been suspended this past spring and summer to protect against the spread of COVID-19 returned as of Oct.1.
Parks run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers around Lake Lanier include:
• East Bank Park
• Van Pugh North Park
• Old Federal (day use)
• Balus Creek Park
• Little Hall Park
• Two Mile Creek Park
• Vann’s Tavern
• Tidwell
• West Bank Park
• Lower Pool West
