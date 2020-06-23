The matchup for the Democratic primary runoff for county commission is not quite settled yet.
Former state Sen. Curt Thompson requested a recount be conducted on the results of the June 9 primary. He had narrowly finished in third place behind Lee Thompson in the primary, but only 20 votes separated. The recount will determine which one of the two men will face Nicole Love Hendrickson in the Aug. 11 runoff.
The recount will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, which is located at 455 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville.
"Due to the incredibly small 20 vote margin (out of more than 100,000 votes cast) in the race for county commission chair, my campaign is eligible to request a recount under Georgia law, and has opted to do so," Curt Thompson said in an email to supporters on Tuesday.
Curt Thompson, who is bisexual, stands to make county history if he is elected commission chairman. He could be the first openly LGBTQ person elect to serve as Gwinnett's county commission chairman. He would, however, be the second LGBTQ member of the county commission, joining District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku, who is openly gay.
The former state senator raised issues with the way Gwinnett conducted the election in an email to supporters on Tuesday.
"Gwinnett County experienced record voter turnout for the June 9th Primary election, and with that record turnout came a number of problems with voting in-person and via absentee by mail," Thompson said. "I have long been a champion of protecting voting rights and ensuring all of our elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. We must recognize these problems and address them to protect our democracy for current and future generations.
"Regardless of the outcome of the recount related to my race, I am confident that this recount is an opportunity to examine issues with voting in this county, and ensure that both the August runoff and November general election are run more smoothly and that voters have a better experience."
The winner of the Democratic primary runoff will face Republican David Post in November.
