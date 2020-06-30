Nearly a month after the June 9 primary election, Democrats in Gwinnett County finally learned on Tuesday what their runoff matchup for county commission chairman will be.
A recount that wrapped up Tuesday showed Lee Thompson edged out Curt Thompson for a chance to face Nicole Love Hendrickson in the Aug. 11 Democratic Party runoff for the commission chairman’s race. Lee Thompson had been ahead of Curt Thompson after the initial count, but only 20 votes separated them.
While the recount confirmed the two Thompsons were in the right order following the original count, Lee Thompson’s lead shrank from 20 votes to just 13 votes.
“I’m glad to have the results now, and I’m honored to be in the runoff,” Lee Thompson said after the county’s elections board certified the recount results Tuesday afternoon. “I’d like to congratulate Curt. He ran a good race. And, obviously Nicole, she ran an excellent race.”
The recount showed Lee Thompson received 14,271 votes, which is two less than he had been credited with following the initial count. Meanwhile, Curt Thompson received 14,258 votes, which is five more votes than he had been credited with receiving in the original count.
“We felt the 20 votes was worth a recount,” Curt Thompson said. “Too many people had invested, not just me, but too many people, you’ve got supporters, you’ve got family and friends, and you don’t want to wake up six months from now, or three months from now and go ‘Gee, I wonder if it really was that.’
“And, I think the county needs to do its job. This is good practice for November where there will be an even higher turnout, and where things will be more hotly contested because if you have a recount and it’s within the Democratic Party, as you can see, it’s not that acrimonious. When it’s D’s and R’s in November, it will be different.”
Lee Thompson said the waiting nearly a week for a recount to be finished, after a long wait for the initial count to be be completed, has delayed his ability to plan for the runoff.
Hendrickson, who got just under 50% of the votes in the June 9 primary was a shoo-in for the runoff. The closeness of the results between the two Thompsons, however, meant no one knew for sure who would face Hendrickson until Tuesday.
“It affects your ability (to campaign),” Lee Thompson said. “We didn’t actually know who was in the runoff for 10 days and then (there was) the recount right after that, so we had to wait for the recount for it to become official.”
Meanwhile, Curt Thompson said he hasn’t made any decisions on who he would support in the runoff, but he does plan to support whoever the Democratic Party’s nominee is in the general election in November.
The winner of the runoff will face Republican nominee David Post in the general election.
“(Lee Thompson and Nicole Hendrickson) are both people I know and like, and I will certainly answer the phone if either of them calls, or both of them call,” Curt Thompson said.
