Rain that fell last weekend and earlier this week put a dent in the severity of drought conditions in metro Atlanta, the U.S. Drought Monitor announced Thursday.
The weekly update from the drought monitor shows the area of north Georgia that had been listed as being an "extreme drought" a week ago shrank considerably.
Much of northern and central Gwinnett County, as well as much of the south metro area were downgraded from "extreme drought" conditions to "severe drought" conditions. Some parts of southern Henry and Newton counties were downgraded even further to "moderate drought" conditions.
"Heavy rain, locally over 5 inches, contracted drought and abnormal dryness across much of the region," The U.S. Drought Monitor said on its website. "Unfortunately, it was too late for some areas. Reports have been received through the Drought Impact Reporter of dry ponds and creeks, dead pasture, dying trees and dying cattle in Gordon County (in Northwest Georgia) as a result of the drought."
Although the severity of drought conditions in many parts of Georgia lessened over the last week, the Georgia Environmental Protection has still put a Level 1 Drought Response in effect and called on residents to conserve water.
“The current flash drought we are in is primarily agricultural, but it can also affect water supply,” said state climatologist Bill Murphey as the state's drought response was announced last week.
“It came on quickly due to the intense daytime heating, lack of rainfall and sudden decrease in soil moisture we experienced in September.”
The massive contraction of "extreme drought" conditions in north Georgia came one week after the area experienced a sudden and rapid expansion of those conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor now lists the northwest tip of Gwinnett, near Lake Lanier's southern shores, as well as the Snellville, Grayson and Loganville areas as still being in "extreme drought" conditions.
Northern Rockdale and Newton counties, as well as much of Walton County, are also still in the "extreme drought" area — as is Lake Lanier and the southern part of the north Georgia mountains.
This weekend and much of next week is also expected to see new rains moving through the Atlanta area, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
Meanwhile, parts of southwest Georgia are now listed as "abnormally dry," although other parts are still listed as having "moderate drought conditions."