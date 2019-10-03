A Jackson County judge decided this week that efforts to recall Hoschton's embattled mayor and one of its City Council members will be allowed to proceed.
A community group is seeking to remove Mayor Theresa Kenerly and councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland from office on multiple grounds, mostly aimed at Kenerly, according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta.
Much of the basis for the recall stems from the controversy surrounding Kenerly for not advancing the application of a black city administrator applicant earlier this year because she reportedly felt the city was not ready to have an African-American city administrator.
“Essentially she had discriminated in a hiring decision based on race,” Brandon Bowen, an attorney representing the group that is pursuing the recall, told FOX 5.
The grounds that the group is allowed to pursue their recall effort on include Kenerly not advancing the city administrator candidate's application for further consideration, as well as the mayor and Cleveland not convening a panel to hear ethics complaints against them.
Cleveland stirred up his own controversy when he, amid the controversy surrounding Kenerly and the city administrator applicant, made public statements about how he disagreed with interracial marriage.
Dozens of ethics complaints were reportedly filed against Kenerly and Cleveland amid the controversy.
Another ground on which the recall group is reportedly allowed to proceed with their effort is that Kenerly was not properly receiving competitive bids for city projects.
“We knew we had already pretty much won," Mary Morrison, who is leading the recall committee, told FOX 5.
But there is still work left for the recall group to do. It must get at least 400 registered voters in the city to sign a recall petition.
If they can do that, they then have to get a majority of voters to cast ballots in favor of recalling Kenerly and Cleveland in an election that would likely be held in December.
Cleveland told FOX 5 that he's ready to fight for his seat.
“I’m riding it out. I still got a lot I think I can do for this city,” he said.