Reagan Medical Center recently announced two new doctors and one administrator have joined the staff at its locations in Gwinnett County.
Rodney White is joining the medical center as its new chief operations office while Dr. Jennifer Burkmar is joining the medical staff at the center's Grayson Office while Dr. Solomon Teckle is joining the medical staff at the center's Hamilton Mill office.
“We are extremely proud to have Rodney, Dr. Teckle and Dr. Burkmar on our team,” Reagan Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Michael Boblitz said. “As we continue to grow, they will be a great complement to our team of physicians and staff and part of the next chapter in a proud history that is 22 years and counting since Reagan Medical Center’s doors first opened in Gwinnett County.
"Dr. Teckle and Dr. Burkmar have a long-standing tradition of caring for patients in the Metro Atlanta area. Rodney brings administrative leadership from which we will benefit tremendously,” Boblitz stated. “We are truly honored to be associated with all three.”
Teckle is a family medicine physician and a native of Eritrea who got his undergraduate degree in molecular biology and biochemistry at Portland State University and his medical degree from Oregon Health and Sciences University. He did his residency in family medicine at at UCLA School of Medicine affiliated program at Ventura Medical Center in 2009. He moved to metro Atlanta in 2010 and has worked for an urgent care provider in the area as its medical director. He has certification from the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.
Burkmar is certified in family medicine and obesity medicine, and works with patients ranging from infants to senior citizens. She is a native of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and comes to Reagan Medical Center from a large metro Atlanta hospital system.
She holds a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in healthcare administration from Davenport University in Michigan and received her medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas. She did her residency in family medicine at Emory University, where she served as the chief resident.
Meanwhile, White comes to Reagan Medical Center with more than three decades of healthcare industry experience, starting in back office operational support jobs and rising through the ranks to hold senior and executive management level positions. Prior to being hired by Reagan Medical Center, he worked as the vice-president for strategy and development for a Chicago-based renal services company. He was the vice-president of operations for a major urgent care provider before that.
