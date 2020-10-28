Remember when all of metro Atlanta was part of one big area code, now affectionately known "the 404?"
Those days are long gone and the metro area is about to get its fifth area code, according to an announcement from the Georgia Public Service Commission.
That's right, there will now be five area codes assigned to metro Atlanta.
“This new area code exemplifies the growth in Georgia spurred by a positive business climate,” said Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald. “This business climate can be directly attributed to the reliability and affordability of energy in our state.”
The new kid on the metro Atlanta area code block is 943, which will join 404, 770, 678 and 470 as the five local area code prefixes.
The new area code will include Lawrenceville, Duluth, Tucker, Gainesville, Dunwoody, Alpharetta, Roswell, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, Marietta, Mableton, Peachtree City, East Point, Forest Park and Griffin.
It's been 10 years since 470, the last new addition to the metro Atlanta area code club was introduced. The 404 area code remains the oldest of the bunch, having been introduced in 1947. It was joined by 770 in 1995 and 678 in 1998.
The new 943 code will not be assigned to phone service providers until the current codes have been exhausted, state officials said. Like 678 and 470, the new area code is expected to be an overlay code, which means no one's current phone numbers will change.
It is also expected to help meet the areas needs for the next decade.
The implementation period for 943 is expected to last nine months and will include network preparation and customer education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.