Gwinnett County was a different place when Ray Gunnin was elected to the county commission in the late 1960's, but many of the key parts of the county's government emerged during his tenure in office.
Lawrenceville city attorney Lee Thompson, who was in high school in Gwinnett when Gunnin joined the commission in 1968, said the county had a three-person commission before then. During Gunnin's tenure the county's governing body expanded into the larger version of the commission that Gwinnettians know today.
Gunnin represented the Norcross area on the commission.
"He actually helped Gwinnett County transform from a more rural county that, at that point, had a three-man, full-time commission that ran everything in the county to a five-person commission that had more of a professional staff in place," Thompson said.
Gunnin died on June 30 at the age of 92 in Colorado, where he lived with his daughter, Gail, and her husband. He is also survived by his son, Bill, and daughter-in-law, as well as a sister, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Louise, who died in 2012.
Long before he got into politics, Gunnin went to work at Southern Bell Telephone Company, which later became AT&T, when he was 20 and worked there for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army JAG Corps during the Korean War and attended Clemson University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
A key part of his life that people who remembered him cite, however, is his role in the development of Gwinnett, helping move the county from a rural community toward the increasingly urbanized community that Gwinnettians know today.
"He was very much involved with the initiation of the advances that helped move Gwinnett toward being a modern day community," said Gwinnett County commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash, who began her long association with county government in the 1970s.
Nash pointed to several areas of county government Gunnin helped develop or modernize. These include the establishment of a full-time paid fire department, the beginning of Gwinnett's sewer system, a modernizing of the Gwinnett County Police Department, improvements to the county's road network, creating a foundation for Gwinnett County's parks system and a "major expansion" of the water system.
"All of us who love and work in Gwinnett today have multiple reasons for being grateful that Ray Gunnin loved Gwinnett enough to take the leadership role he did," Nash said.
Thompson said he felt Gunnin was also instrumental in attracting the Western Electric Plant to his commission district by working on the fire department and water and sewer systems.
"(The Wester Electric Plant) was a huge supplier of jobs back in the early 1970's and led to some of the improvements that helped start the making of Gwinnett into more of a suburban county by putting in water and sewer and fire and recreation, and some of those improvements," Thompson said.
In the early 70's, Gov. Jimmy Carter picked Gunning to serve on Georgia's Board of Industry and Trade, the World Congress Center Board, the Community Development Board, the Intergovernmental Council Board and the Policy Planning Board.
Gunnin also served as chairman of the National Association of County Commissioners and president of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.
He and Harold Medlock established the Pinckneyville Community Association and the Pinckneyville Spring Festival as well.
But Gunnin was also involved in the county's Democratic Party, which is more of how Thompson knew him.
After a decade on the county commission, Gunnin opted to leave county government to challenge U.S. Rep. Ed Jenkins for the 9th Congressional District seat in 1978.
"I was on Ed Jenkins' campaign staff and ran his Gwinnett County office during the 1978 campaign when Ray ran against him in the Democratic primary and actually my college professor, I have a political science and history degree, and my political science professor ran Ray's campaign, so that was kind of fun," Thompson said.
Gunnin was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat Jenkins, who remained in Congress until 1992, but the former county commissioner continued to play a role in the Gwinnett County Democratic Party. In fact, he lead the party in much of the 1980's, which was a time of change for Gwinnett as Republicans gradually swept out Democrats from county offices.
After Republicans swept the local offices — including sheriff, tax commissioner, district attorney and some commission seats — in the 1984 election, Gunnin issues a warning that the Gwinnett County Democratic Party was down, but it was not out.
“(Democrats) are a party in exile, just waiting to come back,” Gunnin told the Home Weekly, the predecessor of the Daily Post, after the 1984 general election. “I think (the Republican domination) is temporary.”
That statement ultimately proved to foreshadow the 2018 election, where Democrats swept several local seats, defeating some incumbent Republicans and picking up previously Republican-held open seats in the process.
"It only took us about (about) 35 years," Thompson said.
The 1980s was the beginning of more than three decades of Republican dominance in Gwinnett. While that could have led to the disappearance of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, Thompson said the fact that it didn't happen immediately after the 1984 or 1986 elections is due to Gunnin holding the party together.
Thompson pointed out that while Republicans took power in Gwinnett in the 1980's, Democrats remained in power in most statewide offices until the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"In the '80's, as things were beginning to change, I think he kept the (Gwinnett) Democratic Party organized and continued to support Democratic candidates who were still in office — and also kept us hooked into the state party, which was still in power," Thompson said.
Gunnin eventually moved to Gainesville, although he had recently moved to Colorado to live with his daughter and son-in-law.
It could be argued that Gunnin approached the various roles he held in Gwinnett with an eye focused on what needed to be done to prepare for the future, whether it was planning for Gwinnett's growth or keeping the county's Democratic Party together in the aftermath of defeat so it could someday experience a resurgence.
"He was a very intelligent person and did a lot of forward thinking as to what improvements the county needed as it grew," Thompson said. "I think he knew a lot of growth was going to happen in the later 70's, early 80's ... and helped the county do a lot of planning for that."
There will not be a public memorial service because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Well-wishers are asked to send their recollections of Gunnin to raygunnin91@gmail.com. A small family memorial service and a story-fest, where stories about him will be told, is expected to be held at a later date.
