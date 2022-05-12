Gwinnett County police are looking for the rapper known as "Calboy," who is accused of assaulting a man at Rabbit Hill Park earlier this month.
Marietta resident Calvin Lashon Woods, 23, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Woods began his rap career about six years ago and he had a Billboard Hot 100 hit with the song "Envy Me" in 2019. He released a single, "Miseducation," that featured Lil Wayne last year.
Woods is accused of committing battery against an unnamed man on May 4 at Rabbit Hill Park, which is located in 400 Rabbit Hill Road in Dacula. Woods allegedly broke the victim's leg and left him with facial and torso bruises, facial lacerations and "other injuries."
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
"The last known location for Woods was in Dacula, but his current whereabouts are not known," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Woods to please come forward."
Anyone who has information on Woods' whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0037060.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.