In response to the pandemic, American’s gave a record $472 billion to charity in 2020 — and we are on pace to surpass that in 2022. Throughout our history, when the challenges get bigger American’s dig deeper. We understanding that taking care of our neighbors is part of being a great community.
These days one of the trends in giving is what we call “give while you live.” American’s in 2021 don’t look at giving like the generations before us did — when the Rockefellers, Fords, Kelloggs, etc. created large family foundations to steward their wealth. Today, for the most part, American’s want to give now to make an immediate impact on the world around them.
A great example of this is the Giving Pledge, where families like Bill and Melinda Gates, MacKenzie Scott and others have committed to donate the majority of their wealth in their lifetimes. In addition, donors of all types want to roll up their sleeves and be involved in the causes they care about most. So in typical American fashion, they’re not just giving their treasure but of their time and talent as well.
This concept of “giving while living” comes at the perfect time to help us battle the pandemic. What we all were hoping in March of 2020 was going to last just a few months is now about to hit the two-year mark. In its wake, it has left more American’s homeless, hungry and challenged with their health, especially when it comes to mental health.
Right here in Gwinnett County we have seen food insecurity stay at 50% higher than 2019 — meaning more than 150,000 of our residents do not know where their next meal is coming from. From a mental health perspective, we have seen increases in addiction, suicide and domestic violence.
The community challenges that we had before the pandemic are now larger and in some cases — such as affordable housing — are growing at an accelerated rate.
The good news is we live in a caring community and at multiple levels I see our county government, school system, health department, business sector and nonprofits working together. Here at the Community Foundation we have been helping to “connect people who care to causes that matter” since 1985. Over that time we have donated more than $100 million to very worthy charities and in the past 18 months our giving has increased to nearly $1 million per month.
We do that by working with our 300-plus fundholders, mainly families who create their family foundation with us, to take them on what we call a Journey of Generosity. We use our community knowledge and nonprofit expertise to help show them where they can make the most impactful donation.
This holiday season I hope you too will “give while you live” because our community needs it more than ever as we struggle to recover from this pandemic. If we can help you and your family in your journey of generosity please feel free to reach out to us at the Community Foundation.
Finally, if you are looking for a great nonprofit to support this holiday season just check out our Wish List on our website at www.cfneg.org.
Remember, we love “connecting people who care to causes that matter!”
