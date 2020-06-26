Randy Redner will not be retiring from his role as CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia after all — or at least not as soon as previously expected.
With the Community Foundation working to help local groups deal with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, foundations officials announced Redner had agreed to remain in charge of the organization until 2023.
"As it has for all of us, COVID-19 has changed everything and taught us all how to 'pivot' our priorities," Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia board chairman Dick LoPresti said. "During this time, the Community Foundation has focused on what we thought best for the whole community, both short and long term."
Redner, who has led the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia for more than four-and-a-half years, had announced plans in February to retire from his position at the end of 2020, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Georgia. The Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia has been involved in community efforts to provide assistance and relief during the pandemic.
Gwinnett County now leads the state in total reported cases of COVID-19, with 7,036 reported cases as of Wednesday. Gwinnett now has nearly 1,000 more total reported cases than Fulton County, which is Georgia's most populous county and has the second highest total of reported cases in the state.
"History teaches us that consistent leadership during challenging times like these is critical," LoPresti said. "We have all observed and been inspired by Randy’s superior leadership during this difficult period. The relief stage of this pandemic has been challenging, but we also understand that the recovery stage will be longer and harder. As a result, the Executive Board felt that Randy’s strong leadership is needed more than ever."
"Please join me in congratulating and thanking Randy and in celebrating the fact that he will continue to serve the Community Foundation and those numerous organizations and individuals we support."
