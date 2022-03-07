The Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia announced Monday that president and CEO Randy Redner is stepping down from his role later this year.
As a result, the organization is looking for its next president/CEO. In addition, the nonprofit said it also hiring for a new position — Fundholder Experience Manager.
“Little did I know in 2020, when I first announced that I would transition out of the Community Foundation, that less than a month later we would be faced with a global crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic,” Redner said. “As the board and I quickly realized how serious this would be, we also realized it was not the time to change leadership, so I committed to leading the Community Foundation for another few years to help our community through this crisis.
“As our community has moved from crisis to recovery, it’s now time for me to make this transition plan a reality. Leading the Community Foundation has been a lot of fun; a great ride. This is a decision I have given a lot of time and thought to — one I did not make lightly.
"I’m not retiring, just ‘career downsizing’ as I’ve heard some call it. I have total faith in God about what’s coming next and am excited to see where He takes me.”
Redner joined the Community Foundation in May 2015 as executive director. Since then, Community Foundation officials said his leadership, vision and drive has enabled the organization to achieve record results.
Here are a few of the Community Foundation's highlights under Redner's guidance over the past five years:
• Granted nearly $50 million, for a total of over $100+ million since 1985.
• Grown assets under management to more than $80 million.
• Created a Legacy Society with 30 founding members and future gifts of an estimated $30+ million.
• Helped launch community initiatives in four key areas: homelessness, healthcare, early learning and food insecurity.
• In response to the pandemic, helped create and fundraise $1.5 million for the Community Foundation’s COVID Relief Fund.
• Added more than $2 million to the Good2Give Community Fund, which now stands at over $6 million.
• Created the Good2Give Celebration, which has raised over $1 million in the last five years and hosted more than 3,500 event-goers.
Due to the Community Foundation’s rapid growth under Redner's leadership, the organization said a fundholder experience manager is now needed to support Director of Fundholder Experience Britt Ramroop. This position will oversee a portion of the Community Foundation’s fundholder portfolio under the supervision of Ramroop.
The role will also assist in relationship development initiatives with fundholders and help them grow their fund through the Community Foundation’s “Journey of Generosity” approach.
“Fundholders are the heartbeat of the Community Foundation,” Ramroop said. “I’m thrilled that as our number of fundholders grows we are able to grow alongside them with the addition of the fundholder experience manager."
Redner said his desire is to transition to more of a role within the community to support current and emerging young leaders to help them continue to attack the challenging issues. In addition, both he and his wife LaNita look forward to spending a little more time with their children and grandchild.
“The Community Foundation’s team and board of directors has nothing but the highest praise for Randy’s work and leadership during his time here, and everyone would like to have him stay engaged at a certain level,” said Dick LoPresti, board chair of the Community Foundation. “We are working with Randy towards his continued involvement in the Community Foundation and in Gwinnett, whether that is within a consultant, volunteer or coaching role.
“Randy is one of the most effective leaders I have ever known. With a small but dedicated staff, he has transformed the role the Community Foundation plays in addressing the needs in our community. From educating our nonprofit leaders to guiding our fundholders through a ‘Journey of Generosity’ to collaborating with United Way and Gwinnett Coalition and other leaders to address specific community needs, he has had a huge, positive impact on our community.”
Prior to joining the Community Foundation in 2015, Redner spent 20 years in the corporate world before transitioning to the nonprofit sector. In 2000, he became the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity North Fulton, leading that organization to national recognition.
In2005, Randy joined the American Cancer Society. While at ACS, he was responsible for the largest Relay For Life event in the world, growing the Gwinnett Relay to raising more than $2.7 million.
During the next few months, Redner said he will work with the Community Foundation’s CEO transition team to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
