After nearly four and a half years at the helm of the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, executive director Randy Redner is preparing to step aside, the organization announced Wednesday.
Redner will transition to a "more supportive role" with the community foundation later this year so he and his wife can spend more time through their children and grandchild. He is expected to spend the remainder of the year working with a transition team to help the foundation move to whomever is chosen to be the new CEO.
“Leading the Community Foundation has been a lot of fun; a great ride,” Redner said. “A year ago, in early 2019, I told the executive board that I would be stepping down in 2020, so it’s a decision I have given a lot of time and thought to — one I did not make lightly.
"I also wanted to allow plenty of time and actively participate in the change of leadership. I’m not retiring, just ‘career downsizing’ as I’ve heard some call it. Finally, I have total faith in God about what’s coming next and am excited to see where He takes me.”
Redner joined the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia as its executive director in September 2015, and foundation officials touted several accomplishments achieved over the last three years under Redner's leadership.
Those accomplishments, since 2017, include the addition of 100 new funds, the distribution of more than $20 million, the creation of a Legacy Society with future gifts of more than $20 million, the creation of the Good2Give Celebration and the launching of initiatives in the areas of homelessness, healthcare, early learning and food insecurity.
Assets under management at the foundation have also grown to $51 million.
“Randy is one of the most effective leaders I have ever known," Community Foundation board chairman Dick LoPresti said. "With a small but dedicated staff, he has transformed the role the Community Foundation plays in addressing the needs in our community. From educating our nonprofit leaders to guiding our fundholders through a ‘journey of generosity’ to collaborating with United Way and Gwinnett Coalition to address specific community needs, he has had a huge, positive impact on our community."
Prior to leading the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, Redner held roles at Habitat for Humanity North Fulton, the American Cancer Society and The United Methodist Children’s Home.
“As a board member, I have had the opportunity these past five years to serve under one of the greatest leaders in this community,” Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia Immediate past board chair and current board member Sandra Strickland said. “As past board chair of the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, I cannot even begin to praise him enough.
"Randy puts God and his family first and then everything else he gives to the Community Foundation’s staff and board. He keeps us moving forward and pulls out the best in us to make things happen for the good of this community. What a difference he has made in my life by encouraging me with his words and wisdom. I am going to miss him saying after our meetings ‘Let's go do it.’ ”
