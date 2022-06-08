Randy Redner said he wouldn’t be idle long. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he has found a spot to continue his nonprofit work — joining Duluth’s Rainbow Village in a new position created just for him.
Redner, who recently retired after seven years as president and CEO for the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, is joining Rainbow Village in the role of Chief Strategy and Philanthropy Officer.
It was a role Rainbow Village — which is dedicated to ending homelessness one family at a time — created specifically for Redner, who is well known in the county for his nonprofit work that has included stops at Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society and the United Methodist Children’s Home.
Redner said his goal is to accelerate Rainbow Village’s work and expand its reach by leveraging his connectivity to a leadership pipeline, wealth of event and fundraising experience, and shared vision with Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Connor.
“It feels like I’m coming full-circle,” Redner said. “Both Habitat for Humanity and Rainbow Village are focused on helping families through the provision of housing. I learned about Rainbow Village more than 20 years ago and got to know former CEO Nancy Yancey, who realized her incredible vision of a campus to provide housing and programming to families experiencing homelessness.
“When Nancy later announced her impending retirement, I was part of the team that helped recruit and hire Melanie to the role of CEO. I have always been impressed with this organization’s culture to move forward and their remarkable growth over the last 24 months in the midst of a pandemic.
“They check all the boxes. They have a great CEO and staff leadership. They have a board that is looking forward. And they have the financial and relational capacity to make growth happen. What’s the next big thing? How do we make that come about? That’s where I come in — to help them scale and build a Rainbow Village 2.0.”
Redner’s track record speaks for itself, Rainbow Village officials said. During his time at the American Cancer Society, Redner was responsible for the largest Relay For Life event in the world, growing the Gwinnett Relay to raising more than $2.7 million.
After joining the Community Foundation in 2015, Redner helped triple the size of the organization by bringing in more than $100 million in revenue while donating more than $50 million of that back into the community.
In his new role with Rainbow Village, while he focuses on the nonprofit’s growth, he will also get to pursue a “career downsizing” and spend more time with family members, all of whom have also dedicated their careers to giving back to their home communities.
“I don’t think I have the words to describe what a blessing it will be to have Randy on the Rainbow Village team,” Conner said. “He has such a big heart for the community and people in general. His passion and compassion will help us continue to ensure that we keep the families we serve at the forefront of everything that we do.
“That said, he will also help us identify ways to expand our programs and serve even more families. His level of expertise will galvanize the staff and board as we develop a strategic plan for the future of Rainbow Village.
“I genuinely believe that Randy joining our team is not only a good thing, but it is also a ‘God thing.’ With his vast experience in the nonprofit arena, he will be a huge support to me both personally and professionally. More than anything else, Randy will be a tremendous asset to the organization as a whole and, in turn, the families we serve will reap the benefits.”
