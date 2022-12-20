Five years ago, Rainbow Village established its Women’s Giving Circle to provide opportunities to promote the concept of giving time, talent and treasure for women who have a passion for philanthropy and volunteerism.
Two years ago, the Women’s Giving Circle developed its “Be the Change” Microgrants Initiative to provide aid to members of the Duluth-based nonprofit’s Aspire Rental and Thrive Alumni programs. In the last two years, the group has raised and awarded $16,800 to help current residents and alumni overcome obstacles in achieving their goals.
In early December, the Women’s Giving Circle hosted its third annual holiday party and distributed a series of small grants to recipients totaling $23,650, its largest grand total to date.
“This has become one of my favorite nights of the year,” Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Conner said in a news release. “Our first year was virtual, due to COVID-19, but this year and last, we were able to see the excitement and gratitude of each microgrant recipient firsthand, and that’s a powerful thing.
“As I looked around that room, I thought to myself, ‘This is what the holidays are all about – coming together to bestow gifts and bring joy.’ Only these microgrants bring more than joy. They bring meaningful change.
Since 1991, Rainbow Village has served families that are experiencing homelessness with a model that provides safe housing, education and community support systems that allow families to pursue the journey to self-sufficiency.
“The finish line is in sight for many of our resident applicants,” said Conner. “They’re nearing the end of our program, but they have a hurdle to clear before they can get there. These microgrants help them pay off medical bills, student loans, business license application fees and so much more that may have been wearing them down or keeping them from saving what they need to purse self-sufficiency…I love that our Women’s Giving Circle is there to help them with that.”
At the party, which was held Dec. 7 at the Duluth Festival Center, the Barbara Howard High Achiever Award went to Adrian K., a resident at Rainbow Village for a little more than a year. There were another 27 “Be the Change” microgrants presented with the following goals in mind – improved wellbeing by accessing dental care; achieving financial stability by eliminating or reducing debt; achieving family stability with assistance in obtaining a vehicle; building credit with the gift of a secured credit card; and a bonus for achieving a credit score of 700-plus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.