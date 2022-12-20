Five years ago, Rainbow Village established its Women’s Giving Circle to provide opportunities to promote the concept of giving time, talent and treasure for women who have a passion for philanthropy and volunteerism.

Two years ago, the Women’s Giving Circle developed its “Be the Change” Microgrants Initiative to provide aid to members of the Duluth-based nonprofit’s Aspire Rental and Thrive Alumni programs. In the last two years, the group has raised and awarded $16,800 to help current residents and alumni overcome obstacles in achieving their goals.